Oppenheimer Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $664.51 on Monday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

