Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Barclays

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,643,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,771,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 162,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

