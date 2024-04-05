Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $65.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $56.68 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,623,044,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,640,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

