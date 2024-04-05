Truist Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $18.98 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 576,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

