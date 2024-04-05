Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Sempra stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $104,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 309,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

