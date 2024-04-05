Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Price Target at $113.00

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.56.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,225,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,083,082,000 after purchasing an additional 136,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $113.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

