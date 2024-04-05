Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Target Price at $17.30

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several research firms recently commented on HR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -167.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

