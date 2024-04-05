Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $102.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of PII opened at $96.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.83. Polaris has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Polaris by 115.1% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,890,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

