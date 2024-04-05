Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.46.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
Suncor Energy stock opened at C$52.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.19. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.7390892 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
