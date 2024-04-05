Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inuvo in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

INUV stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inuvo by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Inuvo during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

