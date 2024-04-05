Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

GFF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF stock opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. Griffon has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $75.18.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Griffon will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,717,000 after buying an additional 181,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,952,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,132,000 after buying an additional 77,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Griffon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,642,000 after buying an additional 90,502 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,420,000 after buying an additional 289,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Griffon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,557,000 after buying an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

