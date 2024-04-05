Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $20.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

