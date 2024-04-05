Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $4.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.93.
Several research firms recently commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sangamo Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.39. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.81.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sangamo Therapeutics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.