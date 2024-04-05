ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $18.68 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $717.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

