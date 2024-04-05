SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $191.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.87 and a 200-day moving average of $159.87. SAP has a 52 week low of $125.80 and a 52 week high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SAP by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SAP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in SAP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,491,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

