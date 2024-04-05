Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Pearson Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. Pearson has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.

Pearson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1987 dividend. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

About Pearson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the second quarter worth $9,553,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 379.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 559,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pearson by 5,388.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 472,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Pearson by 380.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 404,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

