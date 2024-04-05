Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Pearson Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. Pearson has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.
Pearson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1987 dividend. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson
About Pearson
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
