Barclays Begins Coverage on Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.58.

SKX stock opened at $58.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

