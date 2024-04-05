Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:RITM opened at $10.78 on Monday. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $50,728,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,896,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,301,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

