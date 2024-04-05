SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research upgraded SentinelOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.04.

NYSE S opened at $21.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $197,874.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $281,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,068,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,021. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

