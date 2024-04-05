Citigroup (NYSE:C) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.21.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $60.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

