Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $66.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.