Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Sharecare stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $243.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.26. Sharecare has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sharecare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sharecare by 34.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sharecare by 44.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sharecare by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

