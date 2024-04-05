Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.24.

SBUX stock opened at $87.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $87.61 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

