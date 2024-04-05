S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STBA opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.77. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $103.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 122.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Articles

