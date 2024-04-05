Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Top Ships Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TOPS opened at $13.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

