Analyzing Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) & Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV)

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Mitsubishi Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -122.06% -53.03% Mitsubishi Motors N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Mitsubishi Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $890,000.00 105.08 -$487.69 million ($18.16) -0.12 Mitsubishi Motors N/A N/A N/A $139.74 0.02

This table compares Canoo and Mitsubishi Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mitsubishi Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Canoo and Mitsubishi Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mitsubishi Motors 0 0 1 0 3.00

Canoo currently has a consensus price target of $49.19, suggesting a potential upside of 2,095.87%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Mitsubishi Motors.

Summary

Canoo beats Mitsubishi Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand. It is also involved in automobile transport and maintenance activities; auto sales financing, leasing, rental, and sale; investigation, testing, and research related to automobiles; and manufacturing of automobile engines and transmissions, and press parts. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

