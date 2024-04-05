Analysts Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) PT at $9.14

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get WW International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WW International

Institutional Trading of WW International

WW International Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth $123,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth $128,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $129.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. On average, analysts expect that WW International will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

(Get Free Report

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.