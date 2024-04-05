Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $21.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 175.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

