Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT at $4.07

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.07.
Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
IHRT stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $308.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 29.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
