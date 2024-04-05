Bank of America Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $100.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded 3M from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.10.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

