Truist Financial Raises Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $700.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $610.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.77.

NYSE:MLM opened at $604.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $332.13 and a 52-week high of $620.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.53.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,284,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

