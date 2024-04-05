Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.13.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $7,789,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,878.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,208 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,239. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.