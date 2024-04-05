Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Q32 Bio Stock Down 2.7 %
QTTB stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.10. Q32 Bio has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $26.64.
About Q32 Bio
