FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $346.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $301.33.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $275.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,143. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

