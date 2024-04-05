Mizuho Lowers Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target to $8.00

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMRX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $68.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.89. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 57,965 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $123,465.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,700.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,730.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 111,790 shares of company stock valued at $266,645. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Immuneering by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,204,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after buying an additional 577,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after buying an additional 1,083,465 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immuneering by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Immuneering by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

