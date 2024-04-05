Truist Financial Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,234.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,090.76.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,099.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,080.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $995.80. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $855.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

