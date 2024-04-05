Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($12.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($13.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($14.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($15.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($15.59) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.57. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 24,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $233,990.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,134,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,066 shares of company stock worth $26,924. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

