Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Draganfly Trading Down 2.8 %

DPRO stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPRO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Draganfly by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the fourth quarter worth $1,990,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

