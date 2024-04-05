CalciMedica’s (CALC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CalciMedica’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on CalciMedica in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

CalciMedica Price Performance

Insider Activity

CALC opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.61. CalciMedica has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

In other CalciMedica news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi bought 243,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 679,384 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,513,720.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,952.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi bought 243,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 923,486 shares of company stock worth $3,417,047 over the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CalciMedica during the third quarter worth $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalciMedica by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in CalciMedica by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

