HC Wainwright Boosts Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target to $12.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Femasys’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FEMY. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

FEMY stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $37.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -3.00. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Femasys had a negative return on equity of 119.80% and a negative net margin of 1,329.10%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

