Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galectin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $185.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 72.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

