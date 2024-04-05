Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Champion Iron from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

TSE CIA opened at C$6.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$4.57 and a 12-month high of C$7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$506.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.60 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 1.0916808 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

