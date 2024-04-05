Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Labs PBC in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Planet Labs PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

PL has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

NYSE:PL opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.79. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,276,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after acquiring an additional 502,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 215,769 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,020,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

