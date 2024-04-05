TD Securities Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$100.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Desjardins decreased their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on BRP from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$105.23.

BRP Price Performance

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP stock opened at C$97.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$122.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

