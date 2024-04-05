StockNews.com Downgrades Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) to Hold

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Natural Health Trends Price Performance
NHTC opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 million, a P/E ratio of 139.43 and a beta of 0.83. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
