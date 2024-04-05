StockNews.com Downgrades Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) to Hold

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

NHTC opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 million, a P/E ratio of 139.43 and a beta of 0.83. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

