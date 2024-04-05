Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target at $48.05

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.05.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

NYSE EPR opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,861,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 52.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after buying an additional 38,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

