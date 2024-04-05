Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Globe Life stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,175,000 after buying an additional 181,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Globe Life by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

