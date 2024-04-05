Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$8.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at C$8.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -42.81, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.400463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. 17.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

