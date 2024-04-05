StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Haynes International

Haynes International Stock Down 0.4 %

HAYN stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a market cap of $771.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.