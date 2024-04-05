StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Haynes International
Haynes International Stock Down 0.4 %
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Haynes International
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.