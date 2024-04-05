Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Get Popular alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BPOP

Popular Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. Popular has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.